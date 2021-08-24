Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 8/30 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 8/30 4 p.m. Cook’s Corner Revitalization Advisory Committee

Tues. 8/31 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 9/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 9/2 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 9/2 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 9/2 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting and Public Hearings Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

