Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  8/30  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  8/30  4 p.m.  Cook’s Corner Revitalization Advisory Committee

Tues.  8/31  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  9/1  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/1  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  9/2  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  9/2  6 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  9/2  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting and Public Hearings  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, topsham maine

