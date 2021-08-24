Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Wed.  9/1  7 p.m.  School Board/Town Council Workshop  High School

Thur.  9/2  5 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  9/2  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/30  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  9/1  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  9/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  8/31  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  8/31  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/1  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  9/1  9 a.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan Committee  Site Walk

Thur.  9/2  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Main Library

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles