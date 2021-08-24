Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. School Board/Town Council Workshop High School

Thur. 9/2 5 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 8/30 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Fri. 9/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 8/31 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 8/31 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/1 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.

Wed. 9/1 9 a.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee Site Walk

Thur. 9/2 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

