Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. School Board/Town Council Workshop High School
Thur. 9/2 5 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/30 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 9/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 8/31 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 8/31 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/1 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 9/1 9 a.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee Site Walk
Thur. 9/2 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
