The Regional School Unit 1 board voted 6-1 Monday to approve the district’s new COVID-19 policy, which includes mandatory universal masking, reversing its previous decision to encourage, but not require, face masks.

RSU 1 , which encompass Bath, Arrowsic, Phippsburg and Woolwich, will require students to wear a face mask while indoors, keep three feet apart and wash their hands frequently, according to Superintendent Patrick Manuel.

Face masks are also mandatory while on buses, but not outdoors. Parents will also need to continue checking their child for COVID-19 symptoms each morning before school. If a child displays symptoms, they should be kept home.

About 10 community members attended the meeting in person, fewer than the roughly 35 who an Aug. 16 meeting on the subject. Close to 70 watched the meeting online. Of the four people who addressed the board Monday, none advocated for universal masking.

Board Chairperson Stephen August said 23 people submitted a written public comment prior to the meeting, 18 of which were in favor of mandating masks indoors.

In the Aug. 16 meeting, community members clashed over whether to make masks mandatory for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Annie Sarbanis, a mother of five RSU 1 students who said she previously had COVID-19, argued wearing a face mask for hours on end gave her children headaches, face rashes and respiratory issues, among other symptoms.

Pediatrician and RSU 1 parent Dr. Amina Hanna, who has been advising the district during the pandemic, argued masks give children another layer of defense against COVID-19 and the newer, more transmissible delta variant.

Wearing a mask also reduces the likelihood that a student would need to quarantine if they’re found to be a close contact of someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, which would further interrupt their education.

“It’s a way to create a safe physical environment for our kids while also giving them that mental health support that they desperately need after this last year of disruptions,” Hanna said last week.

