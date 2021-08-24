Local authorities are searching for a 15-year-old Bowdoinham teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Kayleigh Beasley, a high school student at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham was last seen around

7 a.m. on Aug. 16 around Adam’s Road in Bowdoin, according to Brett Strout, chief deputy of Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office.

“We tried tracking her with a K9 but were unable to locate her. We have listed her as missing in the state and national computer network and if anyone comes across her she will be noticed as a missing person,” Strout said.

Britney Bodinet, Beasley’s mother, said that this is not the first time her daughter has gone missing.

In February, Beasley did not return home after she went shopping at a Walmart in Brunswick. She was found 11 days later at a Water Street apartment.

“I don’t know why she runs away from home all the time. When we try to ask she tells us it’s not our business and asks us to stay away from it,” said Bodinet. “She has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder a few months ago but we are unable to get her treated as we don’t have Maine care and that is the biggest concern right now.’

