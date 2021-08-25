GORHAM – Raymond James Perron, passed away Aug. 23, 2021. Ray was born April 8, 1934, in Portland to his parents Raymond and Rita Perron. Known to many as Skip, he was educated in Portland’s parochial schools and was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph’s Parish. He married his childhood sweetheart, Theresa and was a devoted husband to her for 57 years until she passed away in 2011. They were parents to six children, and helped many others that took shelter under his roof.

As a young father determined to support his growing family, he took on the backbreaking work of unloading sides of beef from trains at the A&P warehouse. Ray eventually went to work for Hannaford Brothers and managed many local Shop-n-Save stores until his retirement in 1985. Skip and his wife ventured to locations across the U.S and kept a condo in Cape Coral, Florida, where they wintered for many years.

Skip was an avid sports fan. One of his favorite accomplishments was coaching championship teams that were sponsored by Shop-n-Save in the very competitive J.C. Best Summer Basketball League. Maine’s top-level talent played in this league. Skip recruited and coached a dynasty winning championships for several years in a row. He was so proud of that team. When the J.C. Best closed up shop, Skip convinced Hannaford Brothers to sponsor and run the league and it became the Shop-n-Save Summer Basketball League. Skip ran the league and coached for several more years. He would talk about this period of time as some of his fondest memories.

As he became a grandfather, one could say he became the quintessential spectator, a constant in the audience of many recitals, concerts, games, musicals, plays, and horse shows.

Ray was a very talented singer with a powerful tenor voice. Many remember him singing mass at many Portland churches.

His children loved spending time with him. Jeff spent time with his father discussing politics and philosophy. Bruce was a constant companion and tag-along for errands and visits. This grew into a golf partnership as his father taught his son the game he enjoyed. His daughter Linda, his “Wednesday companion,” spent afternoons dealing cards between the two of them or taking long car rides where they’d talk about everything. While in Florida, Mark and Ray would spend hours talking sports. When not in Florida, Skip and Theresa lived with David and Stephanie and Grace.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa J. Perron, his infant daughter, Cynthia, his son, Peter J. Perron, his brother, Ronald Perron, his son-in-law, Peter Scala, and his grandson, Adam Perron. Skip and Theresa raised a respectful, kind, and loving family that carried on the devotion they showed each other through generations of Perrons. Raymond is survived by sister, Rita Martin, and sister-in-law Anne-Marie Perron. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Jeff and Dianne Perron, Bruce and Tena Perron, Mark and Vicki Perron, Linda Scala, Angela Perron Vafiades and her husband Todd, and David and Stephanie Perron. Raymond is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Heather Perron, Beth Perron, Jeremy Perron, Mia Perron and her husband Francis Foley, Juliann Brown and her husband Ken, Khristopher Perron and his wife Nadia, Sara Perkins and her husband Zac, Rachel Scala-Bolduc and her husband Jon Bolduc, Matthew Scala, and Grace Perron; and a gaggle of great-grandchildren Tyus, Ashton, Ellie, Abby, Willow, Rowan, and Phoenix. Raymond also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27th at 10:00. Calvary Cemetery on Broadway in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, The Perron Family encourages contributions be made in Ray’s memory to Gosnell House- Hospice of Southern Maine.

