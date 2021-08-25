DEXTER – Wayne P. Clukey, 82, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2021. He was the eldest of nine children of Clatus and Jeanette ( Chabot) Clukey. He was born and raised in Dexter, graduated from Dexter High School and then graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with an engineering degree. On Aug. 27, 1960, Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Carole Robinson. They had two children, a daughter, Cathy and a son, Stephen who were born a year apart. His first job was at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut. After 10 successful years there, he moved his family back to Dexter taking an engineering job at Fayscott Company. He worked there more than 30 years until he retired as co-owner of the business. Wayne thought it was important to raise his family in Dexter. He had a home built on the lake in Dexter so that his family could experience what he had when he was young. Once his children were grown, he bought his camp on Schoodic Lake. He and Carole made many friends there and looked forward to their “happy hours” on the deck. His July birthday was a family ritual “upta camp” and this last one was the most special seeing family and friends celebrating with him. After the loss of his wife, Carole, Wayne bought a condo in Fort Myers and became a snowbird with a special friend, Barbara Stellar. Wayne developed many friendships there and had daily get togethers at the community pool and the local Dunkin Donuts. Wayne was an avid golfer and achieved a hole-in-one at Penobscot Valley Golf Course. He loved walking early in the morning, faithfully followed the Red Sox and enjoyed talking about their games. Also, he was the family weatherman always sharing interesting tidbits. He was a good role model and known for his strong work ethic. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Melvin) of Dexter and son, Stephen (Patti) of Falmouth; six grandchildren, Cory, Sarah, Claire, Nathan, Zachary and Brianna; and a Pepere to Addyson and Coleman. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always his greatest pride and joy. He was forever grateful for the love and support of his brothers and sisters and their spouses: John, Sandra, Joe, Jerry (Susan), James (June), Nancy (Art), Neil (Anne); and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his special friend, Barbara. Wayne was predeceased by his parents; wife Carole; and his sister Barbara. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at Crosby and Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Dexter. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter. A gathering of remembrance will follow.Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com. Memorial donations can be made to theDexter Historical SocietyP. O. Box 481Dexter, ME 04930

