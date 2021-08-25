Scarborough Fire Department received the lion’s share of funds distributed recently in Maine by Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Of approximately $500,000 in grants awarded to four fire-rescue departments, just less than $400,000 was given to Scarborough to purchase breathing apparatuses.

Smaller grants of around $40,000 each were distributed to the Old Orchard Beach, Casco and West Gardiner fire-rescue departments, according to the office of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine.

The AFG program assists first-responder organizations in obtaining emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles and training.

