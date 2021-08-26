BALTIMORE — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBI from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday.

Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.

Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31 and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25.

Keegan Akin (1-8) picked up his second career win, allowing one run and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over season-high seven innings. Baltimore had lost its last 12 games when Akin appeared as a starter or out of the bullpen.

The Orioles led 3-1 in the fifth when Severino hammered reliever Jake Petricka’s first pitch into the center-field bullpen. It was the second career grand slam for Severino and third for the team this season.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAME

DODGERS 5, PADRES 3: AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and streaking Los Angeles won at San Diego in by far the longest major league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year.

No game had lasted longer than 13 innings since MLB began putting an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings before the shortened 2020 season. This one started at 10:10 p.m. Eastern time and ended at 3:59 a.m.

Pollock’s 16th homer of the season came off rookie reliever Daniel Camarena (0-1), the ninth Padres pitcher. The Dodgers used 10 pitchers, including winner Corey Knebel (4-0) and Shane Greene, who worked the 16th for his first save.

Pinch-hitter Billy McKinney and Trea Turner gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead with consecutive RBI singles in the 15th.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with a two-run homer to right field off Knebel in the bottom half, his NL-leading 35th.

Tatis’ home run was just the fourth hit for the Padres and their first since the fifth inning.

