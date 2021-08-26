Kimberly “Kim” Eaton, 80, a resident of Biddeford died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following a brief illness.

Kim was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Seoul, Korea, a daughter of In Kyung and Bok Sun Kim.

She graduated from high school and a two-year business school in Seoul. In 1968, she immigrated to the United States and settled in Cape Porpoise. She worked at Ocean National Bank as a bookkeeper, for Dr. William F. Bergen as a secretary and bookkeeper, and then owned and operated the Glen-Mor Restaurant in Kennebunk for many years. After her retirement, she owned and managed rental properties in the area.

Kim enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with family and friends.

Kim was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Philip B. Eaton, in 1995, and by her sister, Sue Kim Coito.

Survivors include her son James Nunan, his wife Jill, and their two daughters Vivian and Clara of South Pasadena, California; two brothers Hak Yol Kim of New York and Hak Song (Tom) Kim of Maine; sister Pyung Cha (Pinky) Kim of Biddeford, and many nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk followed by a private interment at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kim’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

