Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats will entertain at Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the City of Westbrook sponsor the series that continues on Thursdays to Sept. 2.

Green Heron will perform when the Saccarappa Summer Concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The music of the New Hampshire-based band is infused by ole-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

Doubting Gravity will be in concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Riverbank Park and will wrap up the free summer concert series. The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions join forces to host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages.

The American Journal reported Aug. 25, 1971, that Russ Day, president of the Olmstead Field Association, received a donation from John Cabral, trustee of Westbrook Aerie of Eagles. The amount was unreported. The association, an athletic boosters subcommittee, had a drive to raise funds for additional lights and more bleachers at the high school football field.

