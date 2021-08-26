New officers join Buxton Police Department

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline has introduced the department’s newest officers: Nicholas LaRiviere and Matthew Dahms.

LaRiviere joined the agency in June after completing the 100-hour reserve officers course. He is currently in field training.

Dahms joined the department in early August, coming to Buxton from Fryeburg Police Department. Dahms also has experience as a reserve officer for Scarborough Police Department and is expected to be released from the field training program very shortly, Cline said.

Both will attend an upcoming 18-week certification program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Dispatcher wanted

The Buxton Police Department is seeking a dispatcher.

Dispatchers serve the public by receiving both emergency and non-emergency calls for service and obtaining vital information while dispatching police, fire and emergency medical calls.

Dispatchers must maintain and retrieve records and secure information for dissemination to patrol units and other department personnel.

Candidates must be 21 and hold an active Maine driver’s license. A high school diploma or equivalent is required and an associate degree in criminal justice or communications is preferred. Candidates shall not have a criminal or adverse traffic record and will be required to pass a polygraph, medical and psychological tests and an extensive background check.

For salary, benefits and more information, visit the Buxton Police Department Facebook page.

60 years ago

The Buxton-Hollis Babe Ruth baseball team was scheduled to play the Deering Cardinals in three-game series for the Cumberland County championship.

The first game was to be played at Weymouth Park in Buxton.

Members of the Buxton-Hollis team were Barry Leighton, Tim Porter, Chip Grant, John Dunnell, Clement Meserve, Wayne Norrid, Ron Porter, Tom Atkinson, Jerry Bickford, Rodney Link, Leigh Goodier, Roger Link, Kerry Goodier, Dave Roberts, Carl Dunn, Phil Vail and John Jewett. Frank Vail was the manager.

