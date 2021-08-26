Portland, Russian camera clubs exhibit at Baxter Library

Art by members of the Portland Camera Club of Maine and the Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, will be on exhibit from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Friday, Oct. 29, at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

The exhibit, “Bridges of Friendship,” provides Maine residents and those in Archangel with a juried show of outstanding photographs from each country, according to an exhibit flyer.

The opening reception is set for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 16.

To arrange purchases, contact Dan Glover at [email protected] or call 854-1466, or Dennis Marrotte at [email protected] or 232-4855.

The exhibit had been scheduled for spring 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Nomination papers deadline

Completed nomination papers for elected municipal posts are due in the town clerk’s office by 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Two seats on the Town Council are available, along with a pair of seats on the School Committee. Council Chairperson Lee Pratt, Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross, School Committee Chairperson Darryl Wright and Vice Chairperson Anne Schools are the incumbents. The four openings are for three-year terms.

The local election is set for Nov. 3. For more information, call the office of Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at 222-1670.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Aug. 25, 1971, that Charles Scholl of North Gorham was to host the Coastal Maine Mineral Club. Rockhounds were welcome to swap or just look.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Aug. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,636,801,890.59.

