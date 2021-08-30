Game wardens found a missing 11-year-old a half-mile from her Gorham home about an hour after she was reported missing Saturday.

At around 4 p.m. Aug. 28, the family reported the child, who has autism, missing from their home on Whispering Pines Lane, according to Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications director, in a prepared release. The girl was not identified by name.

The family called 911 after a short search yielded no results. The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Gorham Police Department and a K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The K-9 tracked the child to just a half-mile from her home just before 5 p.m.

“After about 10 minutes, Warden K9 Luna struck upon a scent and led Warden Latti to the missing 11-year-old autistic girl, who was still wandering, a half-mile away from her house, in the thick woods,” Latti said. “The girl had minor cuts and abrasions from walking in the woods, but did not need medical attention.”

