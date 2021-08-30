Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kind of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, a variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. Fundraiser to support veterans and their families, scholarships, and other programs. $10.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Takeout will also be available.

Curbside bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 11, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint pea beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. Single meal $10, payable at curbside pickup in the Church Street lot. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday at 854-9157, or email [email protected] Include name, phone number and the number of meals. The order deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Face masks and social distancing will be requested.

