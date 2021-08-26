GORHAM — The University of Southern Maine’s campus was abuzz Thursday morning with students moving in for the fall semester, unpacking cars with their families and dancing to music streaming from speakers outside dorms.

“I’m super excited,” said Own Bufagna, a freshman from Newton, New Hampshire, as he finished up the move-in process at Anderson Hall. “I was supposed to move in tomorrow but I got pushed to a day early and I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to be a wrestler here and I’m excited to make new friends.”

In many ways Thursday, the first student move-in day at Maine’s second-largest public university campus, felt like a normal return to school. Young people eagerly carried laundry baskets and boxes up to their dorms. Parents snapped one last picture before saying good-bye. Cheerful upperclassmen checked students into their new living arrangements and gave directions.

But the return of students at USM as well as other campuses in the University of Maine System also comes as Maine is seeing a summer surge in coronavirus cases due to the spread of the delta variant. A total of 390 cases were reported statewide on Thursday, the highest one-day total since early May.

As of Monday, 16,646, or about 66 percent, of the 25,300 faculty, staff and students expected to be in-person this fall in the UMaine System had verified their vaccination status. That number is changing daily as more employees and students get vaccinated and verify their status, but an updated total was not immediately available Thursday.

The system is reporting high vaccination rates, however, among smaller populations of full-time employees and residence hall students. Vaccination rates for full-time employees range from 68.6 percent at the University of Maine at Machias to a high of 95.1 percent at the University of Maine School of Law.

Among residence hall students, 88.9 percent are vaccinated at the University of Maine and 96 percent are vaccinated at the USM.

Students who intend to be in-person, either living in a dorm, taking class in-person or participating in activities, must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or they will be asked to study remotely and could lose on-campus housing.

In addition, campuses have instituted universal indoor masking policies, regardless of vaccination status, and are requiring asymptomatic COVID testing upon arrival and weekly thereafter for those who are unvaccinated or who have not verified their vaccination status.

“We’ve put in place every measure we know about to make our campuses as safe as we know how to do, so students will be able to have an experience typical of what people expect at residential universities,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president of the University of Maine Orono and chair of the UMaine System Science Advisory Board, which is charged with tracking and responding to COVID developments.

Move-in at USM is taking place over four days, with students arriving at staggered times so as to limit crowding. New students who hadn’t verified their vaccination status, as well as honors students, arrived Thursday. New vaccinated students will continue to arrive Friday. Returning students will move in Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, about 50 students will be living at the DoubleTree hotel in South Portland, where the university has secured space in order to reduce occupancy in dorms and avoid triples.

There’s no vaccination mandate currently for UMaine System employees, though the system has said it plans to implement a requirement and has been in negotiations with labor unions.

“The University of Maine System is committed to having a vaccination requirement for every student, faculty, and staff member who will be participating in on-campus activities this fall,” said Dan Demeritt, a spokesman, in an email. “The university anticipates concluding discussions with its labor unit partners in the next few days and expects to have an announcement regarding an employee mandate next week.”

Classes in the UMaine System start Monday and students will be arriving on campuses through the weekend. Most students at the University of Maine Orono, the state’s flagship, will begin arriving Friday.

At USM Thursday, students and parents were excited and hopeful for the new year. “I’m really excited,” said Isabella Ross, a freshman from Trenton. “I’ve never lived in a city before, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Ross and her mother, Snow Ross, said they were happy the system mandated vaccines for students. “I feel like they’re taking really good steps to keep things from spreading,” said Isabella Ross, 18. “I’m honestly really happy they’re asking people to get vaccinated and masking on top of that. I think that’s a really smart decision, so I feel comfortable.”

This story will be updated.

