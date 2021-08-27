WATERBORO – It is with great sorrow, we said good-bye to our beautiful, loving Mom, Bea Ramsell, on Saturday August 21, 2021. Mom was surrounded by family as she moved on to her next chapter.

Bea and her family made their home in Waterboro in 1961 where she created a wonderful loving home for all her four children. Her door was always open for our friends, and Mom was a second mother to many; she prepared food if they were hungry, provided love and support when needed.

Our Mom never met a child or animal she did not love. She rescued many dogs and cats, providing them with a safe and loving home.

Mom loved all her children and was blessed with five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

A private memorial service will be held celebrating Bea’s rich and full life on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, and then the public is welcome to gather from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home to share stories and memories of Bea.

To read a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

