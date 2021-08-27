Sydney Whittier Klenk 1931 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – Sydney Whittier Klenk passed away on August 20, 2021 due to complications from a glioblastoma brain tumor at Gosnell Hospice House, with her family by her side. She was born on Jan. 25, 1931 to Charles Leroy Whittier and Sydney Sewall Whittier in White Plains, N.Y. As a girl, she spent her summers in Maine, first in Belfast and then at Juniper Point in Boothbay Harbor. Sydney went on to graduate from Greenwich Academy in Connecticut in 1948, before attending the University of Maine where she met the love her life, Joseph Matthew Klenk. They married on August 19, 1950 at the All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church in Boothbay, before moving to Cape Elizabeth where they raised their seven children. Sydney was an active member of St. Alban’s Church and the Cape Elizabeth Garden Club, as well as being a leader of both the Cub Scouts and the Camp Fire Girls. She enjoyed regular gatherings with her dear friends in the “Bridge Club.” Sydney and Joseph hosted exchange students from around the world, fostering a love of different cultures amongst their children. In the spring of 1979, Joe and Sydney bought the Pines Motel, moving to Boothbay fulltime. Sydney ran the office, developing registration systems and financial reports, in a time before regular computer use. She was a passionate hostess to their guests who returned year after year. Seeking to express her faith year-round, Sydney started an Episcopalian church in her living room, which later became St. Columba’s, as the only Episcopalian chapel in the region offered only summer services. After selling the Pines, they purchased the Hodgdon Island Inn, an older Victorian style home whose design and renovations Sydney oversaw, adding private bathrooms to each room and a beautiful front porch. She loved traveling the world with Joe, realizing her dream of stepping foot on all seven continents. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family during holidays and celebrations. After retirement, Sydney and Joe moved to Blueberry Cove in Yarmouth, and later to Thornton Oaks in Brunswick. In October of 2020, Sydney was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and spent the following year battling through surgery and treatment. Sydney spent her final days at Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living and then Gosnell Hospice House. Sydney was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Katharine Whittier and Nancy Atkinson; and her son James Klenk. She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph; her children, Sarah Davis and husband Paul, Stephen Klenk and wife Ria, Jeffrey Klenk and wife Nancy Sheehan, Jonathan Klenk and wife Vicky, Sydney Dolat and husband Peter, Jennifer Novelli and husband Michael, and daughter-in-law, Gina Klenk. Sydney also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 16 great-children. The Klenk family would like to thank the care-givers at Scarborough Terrace and Hospice of Southern Maine for the wonderful care of Sydney. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Episcopalian Church of St. Mary’s in Falmouth Maine. Masks will be required; a reception will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 406 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011.

Guest Book