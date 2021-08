FRYEBURG – Emma Frances Hobbs Pitts, 94, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Bella Point in Fryeburg. Emma was born on August 1, 1927 in Norway, the daughter of Frank H. and Mary Louise Hunter/Antaya Hobbs.

Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton.



