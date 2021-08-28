NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Kim Marie Esposito, 50, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away on August 26, 2021.
Kim graduated from Bonney Eagle High School. She also attended Husson College for four years. She served on the Board of Directors for the Disability Council for the State of Maine.
She is survived by her loving family, mother, Jenny Libby, father, Quido Esposito; brother, Jim Esposito and partner Sarah Birnbaum; her nieces Lavinia and Juno; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Morrison Development Center
60 Chamberlain Rd.
Scarborough, ME
P.O. Box 1539, 04070-1539
207-883-6680
