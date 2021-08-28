FREEPORT – Charles Franklin Smith of Freeport, proud father, beloved husband, trusted friend, fierce patriot, and devoted public servant, died peacefully on August 25, 2021, at the age of 76.

Born in Brunswick April 8, 1945, the son of George Austin Smith and Susie Eleanor Barter, he made Freeport his home his entire life. He was an active member at First Parish Church in Freeport where he was the Sunday School superintendent while still a student himself. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1963 and completed a B.A. in Accounting at the University of Maine Portland in 1969 after four years of hitchhiking to classes from Freeport.

Following his father, Charlie joined the Freeport Fire Department as a junior firefighter in 1961 while still in high school and became an official member of the department in 1963, as soon as he was 18. He continued to serve as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for four decades, twice serving as the chief of Freeport Rescue, 1975-1984 and 1993-1996, and was selected as Firefighter of the Year in 1977.

He was drafted into the Army in 1969 at the age of 24 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam 1970 to 1971 in the 1st Battalion 14th Artillery, earning three Bronze Stars and an Army Commendation for distinguished service. His experiences there changed his life for better and worse. The trauma of war shadowed his mind, and his exposure to agent orange shadowed his body for the rest of his life. But his service led to meeting his first wife, Linda E. Knudsen of Alameda, Calif., whom he married in 1971, shortly after his return stateside and before his return to Freeport.

Charlie and Linda raised two children as they restored one of the oldest houses in Freeport corner. Charlie worked in the accounting department at L.L.Bean, before pursuing his volunteer passion professionally. He joined the Brunswick Fire Department as a professional firefighter and EMT in 1986 where he served for 21 years until 2002. He continued his studies in Fire Science Technology at the Southern Maine Vocational and Technical Institute and National Fire Academy.

After active duty in the Army, he immediately enlisted in the Army Reserve at the 1125th U.S. Army Hospital in Auburn. He returned to active duty in 1991, serving at Fort Devens preparing troops deploying to Desert Storm. He continued to reenlist in the reserve until 1995, retiring as staff sergeant.

Between volunteer and professional firefighting and rescue duties, as well as Army Reserve duties, Charlie served as an American Red Cross first aid instructor and as affiliate faculty at the American Heart Association, teaching CPR across Maine with Citizens for CPR in Brunswick. He was an active member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge #23 and the Freeport Fire Company, and worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a disaster responder around the country.

In his retirement, Charlie realized that despite all his efforts to fill every moment of his life with service to others, he could not escape the effects of post-traumatic stress on himself. More than three decades after returning from Vietnam, he joined a veterans group at the Vet Center in Auburn where he began to fully face the impact of his combat service. He also volunteered with the moving replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, working on several installations in Maine.

In the midst of this healing, he met Lori J. Coulombe who became the guiding star of his life and whom he married in 2003. Charlie and Lori traveled throughout the United States and enjoyed countless hours on the back roads of Maine. Their favorite trips included Florida, Alaska, St. Agatha, and Moosehead Lake. Outdoor pursuits included hiking and kayaking.

Through his seemingly limitless compassion and service, Charlie made lasting friendships and connections with people wherever he went. His endless dry humor, the bane of waitresses and nurses far and wide, was with him until the end and will not be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Lori C. Smith of Freeport; daughter, Dawn C. Smith of Los Angeles, son, Eric C. Smith of Freeport; and sisters Anne LeClair of Freeport and Marcia Tozier of Davenport, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Janice Phinney of Gray.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at First Parish Church, 40 Main St., Freeport. A reception will follow before burial at Burr Cemetery in Freeport. Burial at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial gifts of clean fill, or a helping hand, may be made to your neighbor.

