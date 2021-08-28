FALMOUTH – Gloria R. Webel, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on August 9, 2021, at the Gosnell House Hospice in Scarborough. At the age of 95, she was blessed with a full and wonderful life. Gloria was a beloved spouse, daughter, and sister to those who passed before her and is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She grew up on Long Island in New York and graduated from Huntington High School. Upon graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1947 with a major in physics, she was poised to take a position in her chosen field when Henry E. Webel Jr. asked for her hand in marriage. Raising a family together would become her life’s work and joy.

Gloria enjoyed gardening, entertaining, and time spent on, in, and near the water. She volunteered in church, the hospital, PTA, and scouts. Gloria took great pride in the family she raised and cherished every moment spent together. Her longevity was a gift that allowed her to witness the progress of her progeny through life. Gloria was fortunate to always live near the water. She will be missed by dear friends and family who reside near the shores of Huntington Bay, Brandy Pond, and Casco Bay.

A remembrance service will be held at Foreside Community Church on Sunday, August 29, 2 p.m., 340 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. The Rev. Geoff Parker will officiate and masks are required indoors. Please call Jon at 207-712-7962 if you plan to attend. Covid 19 restrictions limit the number of people in the sanctuary.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

Donations in her memory can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

