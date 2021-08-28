WATERBORO – Edward “Eddie” Walter LaCourse Jr., 35, reunited with his beloved creator on August 25, 2021.

He came into this world on May 27, 1986, the son to Edward and Grace (Eveleth) LaCourse.

He gently slipped from this world in his sleep after expressing his love to those closest to him.

He graduated from Massabesic high school in 2005. He actively participated in Special Olympics and ROTC.

He will be remembered most for his unwavering and continued love of God, along with his contagious smile. Those who knew him best recognized divinity in his unselfish behavior and willingness to forgive.

He enjoyed all things related to art and creativity. He enjoyed playing the guitar and other musical instruments, always reminding others that he would someday get the band together. That time has finally come for Eddie as he is now pulling on our heart strings from heaven.

His example of love has left an indelible mark on many souls.

He leaves behind his dad, Edward and his mom, Grace; along with eight siblings; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at South Buxton Cemetery.

A contribution that Eddie would have appreciated most would be that we share our love with each other, thus following his lead.

