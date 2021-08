SANFORD – Linda June Condon, 74, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 with family by her side, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

In honor of her wishes, a funeral service will not be held.

Condolences can be made by visiting her memorial page on the website of Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, mainefuneral.com.

