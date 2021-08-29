OXFORD — Cassius Clark finally won the Oxford 250, after coming close several times, holding off 2017 winner Curtis Gerry in the final turns to win the 48th edition of the race Sunday night at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Derek Griffith was third, and Joey Doiron and 2020 winner Johnny Clark rounded out the top five.

Cassius Clark emerged from crash on the 177th lap with a large dent on this left side, but also with the lead. During the remainder of the race, which was riddled with restarts, Clark held off constant challenges by Derek Griffith, and then, at the end, a charge by Gerry.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
oxford 250, oxford plains speedway

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles