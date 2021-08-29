Cassius Clark wins the 48th #Oxford250, holding off Curtis Gerry at the end! pic.twitter.com/KYF6zNKsd4 — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) August 30, 2021

OXFORD — Cassius Clark finally won the Oxford 250, after coming close several times, holding off 2017 winner Curtis Gerry in the final turns to win the 48th edition of the race Sunday night at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Derek Griffith was third, and Joey Doiron and 2020 winner Johnny Clark rounded out the top five.

Cassius Clark emerged from crash on the 177th lap with a large dent on this left side, but also with the lead. During the remainder of the race, which was riddled with restarts, Clark held off constant challenges by Derek Griffith, and then, at the end, a charge by Gerry.

