Oxford Plains Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
2. Curtis Gerry
3. Derek Griffith
4. Joey Doiron
5. Johnny Clark
6. Eddie MacDonald
7. Dennis Spencer
8. Trevor Sanborn
9. Joey Polewarczyk
10. Bubba Pollard
11. Brandon Barker
12. Jeff White
13. Ben Ashline
14. Scott Robbins
15. Kyle DeSouza
16. Dave Farrington Jr.
17. Scott McDaniel
18. Dan Winter
19. Josh Childs
20. Ryan Robbins
21. Mike Rowe
22. Travis Benjamin
23. Shawn Martin
24. Rowland Robinson Jr.
25. Derek Kneeland
26. Scott Moore
27. Kate Re
28. Jake Matheson
29. Justin Larsen
30. Ben Rowe
31. Kyle Salemi
32. Jake Johnson
33. Joey Pastore
34. Calvin Rose Jr.
35. Devin O’Connell
36. Austin Teras
37. Anthony Constantino
38. Ryan Moore
39. TJ Brackett
40. Garrett Hall
41. Tim Brackett
42. DJ Shaw
43. Jeremie Whorff
