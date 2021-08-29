Oxford Plains Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

1. Cassius Clark

2. Curtis Gerry

3. Derek Griffith

4. Joey Doiron

5. Johnny Clark

6. Eddie MacDonald

7. Dennis Spencer

8. Trevor Sanborn

9. Joey Polewarczyk

10. Bubba Pollard

11. Brandon Barker

12. Jeff White

13. Ben Ashline

14. Scott Robbins

15. Kyle DeSouza

16. Dave Farrington Jr.

17. Scott McDaniel

18. Dan Winter

19. Josh Childs

20. Ryan Robbins

21. Mike Rowe

22. Travis Benjamin

23. Shawn Martin

24. Rowland Robinson Jr.

25. Derek Kneeland

26. Scott Moore

27. Kate Re

28. Jake Matheson

29. Justin Larsen

30. Ben Rowe

31. Kyle Salemi

32. Jake Johnson

33. Joey Pastore

34. Calvin Rose Jr.

35. Devin O’Connell

36. Austin Teras

37. Anthony Constantino

38. Ryan Moore

39. TJ Brackett

40. Garrett Hall

41. Tim Brackett

42. DJ Shaw

43. Jeremie Whorff

