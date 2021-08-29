BALTIMORE — Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. The AL East-leading Rays have beaten Baltimore 12 straight times, tying a franchise record they set against the Orioles in 2008.

Ryan Mountcastle tied a career high with four hits, including his 24th home run for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins also homered.

With the Rays leading 6-4 in the seventh inning, Wendle broke open the game when he hit a 1-1 pitch from Paul Fry over the right-field fence for his third career grand slam. Wendle had gone 50 games without a homer before hitting two in consecutive at-bats.

Tampa Bay scored 10 or more runs against Baltimore six times.

BLUE JAYS 2, TIGERS 1: José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and Toronto won another low-scoring game at Detroit.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berríos (9-7) allowed one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

RANGERS 13, ASTROS 2: Adolis García hit the first grand slam by a Texas batter in almost two years and DJ Peters had a massive homer while driving in three runs as the host Rangers avoided being swept by Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 0: Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and Atlanta won at home.

Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center.

Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent Philadelphia past visiting Arizona.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1: Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, and Miami won at home.

Luzardo (5-7) had by far his best outing since being acquired from Oakland for Starling Marte at the trade deadline. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the first, his sixth of the year and his second in two days. Miami won the final two games of the series after losing 11 in a row to Cincinnati over the past two years.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3: Yoshi Tsutsugo’s three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Pittsburgh over St. Louis.

METS 9, NATIONALS 4: Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double, Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered and New York won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 13, CUBS 1: Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the White Sox pounded the visiting Cubs.

Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jiménez and Goodwin each drove in three runs.

BREWERS 6, TWINS 2: Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run, Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win, and Milwaukee muscled its way out of a three-game losing streak with a victory in Minneapolis.

NOTES

METS: Right-hander Noah Syndergaard encountered another hurdle in his recovery from Tommy John surgery when he was scratched from a rehab start because he tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the test result. Mets Manager Luis Rojas said that Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated.

Syndergaard, who turned 29 on Sunday, tweeted, “This birthday is so sick.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.