Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/1 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Thur. 9/2 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Tues. 9/7 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 9/7 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 9/8 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
