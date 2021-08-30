Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  9/1  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Thur.  9/2  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Tues.  9/7  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  9/7  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  9/8  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  9/8  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

