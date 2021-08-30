Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 9/7 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee Town Hall
Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/6 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Mon. 9/6 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 9/7 6 p.m. Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan TBD
Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center
Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall
Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 9/7 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting and Public Hearing
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
