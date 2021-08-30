Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 9/7 6 p.m. School Committee Rec Center

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee Town Hall

Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 9/6 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall

Mon. 9/6 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Tues. 9/7 6 p.m. Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan TBD

Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center

Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall

Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 9/7 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

