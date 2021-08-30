Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  9/7  6 p.m.  School Committee  Rec Center

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  9/9  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/2  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  9/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/6  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Mon.  9/6  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  9/7  6 p.m.  Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan  TBD

Tues.  9/7  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  9/8  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  Community Center

Thur.  9/9  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  Town Hall

Thur.  9/9  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  9/7  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  9/7  7 p.m.  Select Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/2  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

