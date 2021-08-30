At Spectrum Generations, it is our mission to promote the well-being and independence of older and disabled adults, with the support of their care partners, to live in their community of choice. For the vast majority of seniors, that means remaining within the comfort of their own homes for as long as it is safe to do so.

That’s why, through Healthy Living for Maine, a statewide network of providers, we have offered free or very low-cost falls prevention workshops to more than 1,000 Mainers who wish to age in place.

Given the proper precautions, falls are often avoidable. That’s why we were so happy to see Sen. Susan Collins’ recent announcement that the federal government will invest $1 million to help Maine seniors with home modifications to help prevent falls. This is enough funding to install grab bars, railings, non-slip strips for tubs and other low-cost updates for 308 homes. This funding will be available through the Maine Housing Authority.

Aging is inevitable, but falling is not. Please join us in thanking Sen. Collins for her efforts to make aging in place possible for more seniors. If you or a loved one is interested in learning more about the falls prevention programs offered through Healthy Living for ME, visit our website at healthylivingforme.org or call 1-800-620-6036 today.

Maija Dyke

Business manager, Healthy Living for ME

