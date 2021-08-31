TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 102 Main St., Kennebunkport

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Aspinquid Masonic Hall, 101 Long Sands Road, York

1 to 5:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 165 Waterboro Road, Alfred

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. For more information, please visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

