TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 102 Main St., Kennebunkport
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Aspinquid Masonic Hall, 101 Long Sands Road, York
1 to 5:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 165 Waterboro Road, Alfred
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. For more information, please visit redcross.org/give-blood.html
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland council’s alternative shelter initiative could backfire
-
Community News
Blood Drives
-
Community News
Military
-
Community News
Events
-
Times Record Opinion
John L. Micek: Everything we know about work is wrong. The pandemic proved it.