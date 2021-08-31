AUGUSTA

National Guard bids farewell to advocate; welcomes new one

Christina Zabierek has taken the reins as the Joint Force Headquarters’ sexual assault response coordinator (SARC), a position held for the past six years by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kartika Wright, who officially retires this fall after more than 30 years of service.

“Chief Wright has made great strides in influencing an organizational culture that encourages supporting victims,” said Lt. Col. Zebulan Murray, deputy chief of staff for personnel. “Her impact will be long-lasting within the organization and we wish her well in her new endeavors.”

Wright began her military career in 1990 as an enlisted logistics specialist and began working full time for the National Guard in 2000. After 13 years as an enlisted soldier, she became a warrant officer in 2003, and left the logistics field in 2015 to utilize her skills and education in social work in the sexual assault prevention and response program, which provides military and community services for soldiers, airmen and adult dependents who are impacted by sexual assault.

Wright has seen a number of improvements in the program during her time in the position, including the addition of a full time SARC at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, increased leadership engagement regarding prevention and response, and an increase in willingness to report inappropriate behavior by all cross sections of the organization.

Fresh off a 16-month tour with the special victims counsel legal office at the National Guard Bureau, Zabierek is already looking for ways to continue to build on Wright’s progress, with a particular interest in additional training opportunities for victim advocates.

“The more training and experience they have, the more ready they will be when the time comes to assist victim/survivors,” said Zabierek. “I am also interested in working on empowering soldiers with more training on intervention and prevention techniques. Also, like all areas of the military, we must adapt to the ever-changing landscape of our operational environment. By utilizing technology, we can modernize the way we communicate, train, and support our service members.”

Zabierek began her military career as a flautist in the 195th Army Band in Bangor and then served as a paralegal noncommissioned officer for the 120th Regional Support Group, 133rd Engineer Battalion, and Joint Force Headquarters. In 2014, she received an appointment to warrant officer as the state legal administrator.

“I need your help, I need your ideas, and I need your voice,” said Zabierek, when asked for her message to service members. “Please let me know what is working and what is not working out in the field. Together we can continue to make the Maine National Guard a safer, happier place to work.”

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Local cadet completes basic training

Cadet Jacob David Lowe of Saco has completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy following a six-week course.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence, and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.

Lowe has now begun academic classes Aug. 16. The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a bachelor of science degree.

Lowe is the son of Jay and Amy Lowe of Saco. He us a 2021 graduate of Thornton Academy. Upon graduation from West Point in 2025, be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

