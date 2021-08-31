WELLS

Concert series hosts finale show

The Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series’ final performance of the season will be The New Legacy Swing Band at at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo, located at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

The 17-piece band has been entertaining enthusiastic listeners and dancers from Cape Cod to Portland to the Lakes Region for more than 20 years. Their playlist includes the music of Blood, Sweat and Tears, Brian Setzer and Herb Alpert to updated arrangements of the big band era and swing classics.

Admission is free but contributions are accepted.

KENNEBUNK

Fundraiser helps art nonprofit

The River Tree Arts annual Small Works Fundraiser (formerly 100 x 100) will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 35 Western Ave.

River Tree Arts artists will donate small works to be purchased during the evening reception, with proceeds from the event to help River Tree continue its nonprofit/community art-based mission.

All patrons and artists will be welcome to view the fundraiser from 6 to 7 p.m., while enjoying light refreshments. Starting at 7 p.m. all pieces in the show will be made available for immediate purchase. Any pieces that remain available after 8 p.m. will be made available for purchase online starting Saturday.

For more details, go to rivertreegallery.org.

Catch museum exhibit one last time

The Brick Store Museum invites community members to take a final peek of its summer exhibit, “The Art of Mending,” curated by Illustration Institute (of Portland), that runs through Sunday at 117 Main St.

The exhibit features the works of nearly 30 artists, using all types of media to reflect on three kinds of mending: practical mending or restoring of an object, the aesthetic mending that comes from art that has a healing effect, and cultural mending or art that engages the community in a conversation about healing.

The exhibit is viewable from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults. Children under 16, veterans and active duty military, and museum members are always free.

PORTLAND

Group of artist from Burundi to put on show

Batimbo United, a group of artists from Burundi, will perform “Tales of Bells and Drums,” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Merrill Auditorium.

This intercultural evening will showcase the rich traditions of drum, dance, storytelling and song from Rwanda, Burundi and Guinea.

This event is organized by Ikirenga Cy’intore in collaboration with Batimbo United and New Moon Ensemble.

CDC guidelines for COVID will be observed.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $45 and are available through PortTix at boxoffice.porttix.com/tales-of-bells-and-drums-merrill-auditorium-portland-maine/2956.

DENMARK

Americana band to play at park

Denmark Arts Center will host the Milltown Roadshow band at 7 p.m. Friday at the After Dinner Music Series at Bicentennial Park, across from the Denmark Arts Center at 50 West Main St.

This five piece, Bridgton-area band features a unique blend of Americana music drawn from a variety of genres, as well as a selection of well-crafted originals.

Suggested donation is $10. Pre-registration is requested. COVID guidelines strictly observed.

For more details go to denmarkarts.org/events.

FREEPORT

Folk-Americana band to headline concert series

Internationally acclaimed folk-Americana band Low Lily will headline the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport’s summer concert series at noon on Sunday at Meetinghouse Arts. This event closes out the ACAF’s summer concert series.

Low Lily’s signature sound features world-class instrumentals and a meticulous vocal blend. They have performed around North America and the United Kingdom, were winners of Best Bluegrass Song and Vox Pop Fan Favorite at the Independent Music Awards 2019, and have had two No. 1 songs on international folk radio. The event kicks off with an interactive songwriting workshop during which Low Lily will share insights from their 20-year career and provide feedback for the music community. This will be followed by performances by local duo The All-Brights and Portland-based R&B band The Delta Knights. Low Lily’s performance begins at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, kids 12 and under are free.

For more details, go to freeportartsandculture.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: