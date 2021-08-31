CASCO – Heather Marie Priest, 36, of Casco, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021.

Heather was born on March 31, 1985, in Rumford and was the daughter of John and Penny (Priest) Small. She attended local schools, graduating from Lake Region High School.

Over the years, Heather had worked at numerous local restaurants and convenience stores and at some point, probably has waited on everyone at least once.

Heather loved her parents, family and friends deeply and this world was a better place with her in it.

She so loved the outdoors and everything it had to offer including camping and fishing. Heather also enjoyed playing darts, NASCAR, and the company of her various pets.

Heather is loved by her parents, John and Penny of Casco; a brother, Nicholas Small of Casco; maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Barbara Priest of West Baldwin; paternal grandfather, Robert Small of Casco; paternal step-grandfather, Bob Parritt of Naples; aunts and uncles, Wendy Priest of West Baldwin, Michael Priest and his wife, Judy of Killeen, Texas, Barry Priest and his wife, Jackie of Dover Foxcroft, and Joyce Small and her husband, Richard of Sebago; several cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Phyllis Parritt on Feb. 4, 2021.

A celebration of Heather’s life will be held at the American Legion Post in Naples on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 12 to 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Please share your kind words and photos on her Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Guest Book