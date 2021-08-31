SOUTH PORTLAND – George H. Archer, 79, formerly of Milford, Mass., passed away at home after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.George was born on April 30,1942, in Mapleton, the son of the late Charles S. Archer and Kathleen I. Burtsell. He graduated from the Fort Fairfield High School, class of 1961. George was president of his class. He played varsity basketball and was voted “Most Athletic” He was described in his yearbook as “A handsome lad with friendly cheer, to all who know him far and near.” He obtained a bachelor of science from Ricker College in Houlton, and led the college basketball team as champions of the northeast conference for every year he played.He married his high school sweetheart, the late Luann (Conant) Archer. They were married for 52 years.He taught history and coached high school basketball in Aroostook County from 1965-1971. After one year with Fidelity Union Insurance, he took a sales position with Pillsbury Company and remained with them for 33 years. Over the years, they moved throughout New England. They spent most years in Milford, Mass., to be near family.Post retirement, he kept busy by attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and working part time as a “car runner” at Imperial Cars in Mendon, Mass. Upon moving to South Portland, he continued that work at Berlin City. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough.He was predeceased by his brother, Darrell Dolley of Florida and a sister, Anna Mae Stewart of Maine. The last five years of his life were spent with his significant other, Anne (Savard) LeTourneau of South Portland. He leaves his four children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Maureen Trettel, and her husband Mark Trettel of Milford, Mass., their children, Peter Trettel and his wife Lauren of Milford, David Trettel, and his wife Brianna and their children Brooklyn (3) and Declan (1) of Northbridge, Mass., Joseph, Andrew, Theresa, Maria, and Meghan Trettel, all in Milford, Mass., Suzanne Niro, and her husband Francis Niro of Mendon, Mass. and their children Francesca and Sam, Michael Archer of Milford, Mass., Brian Archer, and his wife Amanda of Hope Valley, R.I., and their 10-year-old triplets, Cian, Desmond, and Emma. He also leaves his sister, Donna Pellitier of Presque Isle. George was loved by many and will be missed by all.Visiting hours celebrating George’s life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway South Portland, on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 p.m., at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. To watch the livestream of George’s funeral Mass, please visit http://www.Facebook.com/conroytullywalker Burial will be private. Guests are invited to gather in the parish hall following the Mass for a reception. To view George’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to:Problem Pregnancy495 Pleasant StreetWorcester, MA 01609www.ppwdonations.org,orSouth Portland Food Cupboard,130 Thadeus Street,South Portland, ME 04106www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org

