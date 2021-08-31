Gloria Stella Yeakel Meixell 1929 – 2021 WESTPORT ISLAND – Today, Aug. 24, 2021, two days before our 71st anniversary, I lost my beloved “Tootie”. Gloria Stella Yeakel Meixell, of Westport Island, Maine, was born March 24, 1929, in Upper Nazareth Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Stella (Hawk) Yeakel. She and her high school sweetheart, Robert C. Meixell of Nazareth, Pa., were married Aug. 26, 1950. Wife of a career Navy officer, Gloria lived in Tennessee, Rhode Island, Virginia, Hawaii, and Maine. Gloria was a registered nurse whose career included public health work and hospital nursing in Norfolk, Virginia, and occupational healthcare at Bath Iron Works. When Robert retired, the family settled on Westport Island, where Gloria and Robert built much of their home themselves. Into their early 80s, Gloria mixed mortar in a wheelbarrow, and Robert laid bricks for the home’s exterior. Gloria collected ornate porcelain bells, and antique hatpins and hatpin holders. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary, as was her kindness to everyone. Gloria was an avid knitter, logging 13,759 hours (at two hours a day, that’s almost 19 years!) making baby blankets, sweaters, booties, and hats for Navy relief. She also volunteered for many years helping serve dinner at the Tedford Housing homeless shelter in Brunswick. Gloria was preceded in death by her 11 siblings and her daughter, Katherine Meixell McIntyre. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Barbara (Herb) Sawyer of Pensacola, Fla.; sons, Robert II (Susan) of Greer, S.C., and James (Carolyn Schafer) of Westport Island; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private family burial will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, Maine. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 North Randolph St. Suite 225 Arlington, VA 22203; Or Tedford Housing, P.O. Box 958, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Guest Book