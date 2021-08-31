SHAPLEIGH – Linda Ann Houle, 61, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021, at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.

She was born in Lebanon, N.H., on July 19, 1960.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Roger P. Houle; children, Jeff Houle, Wendy Beaulieu and her husband Jeff, and Richard Houle; her dear grandchildren, Brody, Braxton, Cameron, Zachary, and Travis; and a great-granddaughter, Madelynn.

Services will be amongst her immediate family.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book