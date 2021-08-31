Nancy E. Thiboutot 1947 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Nancy E. Thiboutot, 74, of Topsham, Maine passed away Aug. 25, 2021, in her home with the love of her life, Luke, by her side. She was born June 5, 1947, to Roger and Bessie Dennett of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. She was the middle child of three girls. In 1968 she met Luke R. Thiboutot on a blind date and from the first moment he saw her he said “I’m going to marry that girl.” They were engaged three months later and were married on May 17, 1969. They made their home of 50 years in Topsham, Maine, and welcomed a son, Luke, in 1972 and a daughter, Wendy in 1974. She was a stay at home mom for many years then began working in the MSAD75 school district in 1985. She retired in 2013. Some of the best days of her life came along when she became a Nana. She got her first grandson, Aidan in 2011 and surprisingly got three more within 30 days in 2013, Luke, Lily (twins) and Libby. She used to love going to her camp in Naples, laying on the beach with her girlfriends, reading a good book or taking a nap in the shade. She also had a love of Pomeranians, she had many throughout her life and they were always by her side. She was also a loyal member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 57 years. Nancy was one of the kindest people and loved her family. She was very active in her kid’s lives, always the first mom to offer to chaperone for activity. She is survived by her husband, Luke R. Thiboutot, her son, Luke V. Thiboutot and his wife Maureen of Watertown, Mass., and her daughter, Wendy T. DeVore and her husband Jeremy of Topsham. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Aidan, Luke, Lily and Libby and a sister, Patricia Nesbit. She is predeceased by her father, Roger Dennett, her mother, Bessie Dennett, and her sister, Sandra Dennett Dougherty. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Sept. 2 from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

