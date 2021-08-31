The Portland Symphony Orchestra will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend its performances this fall.

The orchestra, which has not performed in full or in front of live audiences since the start of the pandemic, announced its slate of safety measures in a press release Tuesday, effective immediately for all audience members, staff and volunteers.

Several orchestras nationwide made similar announcements this week, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, also on Tuesday, and other Portland venues and arts presenters, including the State Theatre and Portland Ovations, recently have adopted similar measures.

Proof of vaccination must show the last dose was administered at least 14 days prior to the performance, and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours – or, for a rapid test, 12 hours – of the concert start time.

Masks are already required at city-owned Merrill Auditorium, where the orchestra performs, and will continue to be. The requirements apply to three shows – “Onward: A PSO Homecoming” on Oct. 19, “Celtic Spirit” on Oct. 23 and 24, and “Piano Men” Nov. 6 and 7 – after which the orchestra will reassess its safety measures, the press release said.

People who already have tickets and cannot comply can exchange them for concerts later in the season by calling PortTIX at 207-842-0800.

The orchestra will continue to offer its performances digitally.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: