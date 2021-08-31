Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 9/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 9/8 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Wed. 9/8 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 9/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Tues. 9/7 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee

Wed. 9/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 9/7 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues. 9/7 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee 111 Waterman Drive

Tues. 9/7 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Thur. 9/9 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission City Hall

Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

