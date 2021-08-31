Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  9/7  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  9/8  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  9/8  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  9/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Tues.  9/7  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee

Wed.  9/8  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  9/7  4 p.m.  One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues.  9/7  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee  111 Waterman Drive

Tues.  9/7  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Thur.  9/9  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  City Hall

Thur.  9/9  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

