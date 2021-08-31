The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Saturday Farmers Market will return to Crystal Spring Farm on Pleasant Hill Road in Brunswick on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The market had been held at Brunswick Landing, the site of a former Navy base, due to the COVID pandemic. The land trust has thanked Flight Deck Brewing, Wild Oats Café, the REAL School and TBW, LLC for hosting the market at their shared parking lot since summer 2020.

“All the vendors are really excited about the return back to Crystal Spring Farm,” Agricultural Programs Coordinator Julia St. Clair said. “Though the local businesses around the Landing these past few months have been generous and welcoming, we all much prefer to be surrounded by agricultural land. It contributes to the community feel of the Market in a really positive way, helping everyone understand and value where their food comes from.”

The land trust asks that visitors be patient and careful when seeking parking at Crystal Spring Farm.

“Everyone loves being in this beautiful setting,” said Associate Director Lee Cataldo, “but forgets that the land around the market has been conserved for agricultural purposes, not more parking.”

The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Saturday Farmers’ Market will continue to run at Crystal Spring Farm from 8:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays for the remainder of the market’s season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: