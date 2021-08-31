(Theis to allow a bit of space between an audio player and a photo, when both are placed in the kicker field)

Brunswick field hockey coach Carrie Sullivan admitted she didn’t know what to expect when preseason practices began Aug. 16. Now, with the team’s first game looming, the anticipation is building.

“It’s super exciting,” she said. “We had our best season in a long time in 2019 and hope we can keep that moving forward this year.

After last season was cut short with no postseason tournament because of coronavirus safety concerns, traditional conference schedules and championships are back in the mix this fall.

The Dragons and rival Mt. Ararat will look to make some noise in a deep and talented Class A North division. Mt. Blue and Messalonskee join the list of contenders — with everyone chasing Skowhegan.

Seniors Lily Kosloski and Paige Witwicki lead Mt. Ararat. Seniors Megan Reed and Charlie Smith will lead the defense.

“We have our work cut out for us,” said eighth-year coach Krista Chase. “We lost five important seniors and will be relying on our sophomore class to step up. With the return to a Class A North schedule, we know our competition will be top-notch.”

Sullivan agreed.

“We have a tough schedule against some old foes,” she said.

Sara Coughlin, Kaeden Green and Kelsey Sullivan will lead the Dragons offensively. Seniors Brianna Campbell and Caroline White return to anchor the defense.

“We have speed and strength at the underclassmen level,” added coach Sullivan.

In Bath, Morse head coach Kerri Reno says her team has progressed “nicely” through the first few weeks of practice.

“We have some new starters who have gelled together well so far,” said Reno, who is in her eighth season. “Our preseason has been fantastic and we are ready to tackle some countable games.”

The Shipbuilders will turn to senior Lily Clifford and junior Dylan Barr up front to provide some offense. Senior Kennedy St. Pierre and junior Sophie Barber will pace the defense.

Morse, which has 21 players, opens the season Sept. 1 at Gardiner.

For Marcia Wood and the Freeport field hockey program, things certainly look a whole lot different than a year ago. With just one returning player with varsity experience in Kyla Harvey, the Falcons are still trying to get comfortable playing together as a team.

“I graduated 14 players, we have 21 players in the program this season,” said Wood. “The girls have learned a lot during the preseason and have been adjusting to the speed of a varsity game.”

With familiar foes back on the schedules, Midcoast teams are excited to see how far they’ve come along after last season.

“It’s going to be a great indicator to see where we’re at,” said Reno.

Preseason games have been key for area teams as they find their groove.

“It’s so big for us, you can’t simulate in-game experience in practice,” said Chase at last weeks’ ‘Drive out Cancer’ preseason event in Topsham.

The Dragons struggled to play in the preseason because of various cancellations. They will open the season Sept. 4 at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

“We’re a little rusty, but that’s all part of the process,” said Sullivan.

