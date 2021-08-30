Freeport golf coach Jason Ouellette knows his squad will be the hunted this fall. After all, the Falcons are the defending Class B state champions.

“We understand that as the defending champions that people are looking at us, they want to beat us,” he said.

After graduating several seniors, Ouellette was still finalizing the roster as the first matches of the season were played.

“We look a whole lot different than last year,” he said. “We have a lot of new golfers this season, some will be thrust into varsity golf quickly.”

Sophomore Eli Spaulding will play as the top Freeport golfer and could contend for an individual state title. Senior Finn Sharpe leads the talented group of newcomers, Ouellette added.

Spaulding is coming off a strong summer. He won the 14-15 age division at the Maine Junior Championship in August at Fairlawn Country Club in Poland. He went on to finish fourth at the New England Junior Championships later in the month.

The incoming sophomore is only beginning to scratch the surface of his abilities, Ouellette said.

Elsewhere, Mt. Ararat is looking strong again this season. Junior Parker Bate and senior Ty Henke are leaders on and off the course, coach Gerry Caron said.

“Both of these guys are great leaders for our program,” said Caron. “Both of them can play with anyone in the state, too.”

Bate and Henke shot a 7-over 42 in a season-opening match on Aug. 26 at Brunswick Golf Club.

“Mt. Ararat has been the gold standard in years past,” said Brunswick head coach Mike Routhier. “We are striving to get to their level.”

Routhier enters his second year coaching the program after longtime head coach Mal Strange retired following the 2019 season. With no seniors and just one junior, the Dragons will look to gain some valuable experience this season.

“We have a lot of competitive talent that should develop nicely,” said Routhier.

The Dragons will be led by junior Austin Stromick.

“Overall, we really like the depth of skill in our program, and the fact that we’re young is even better,” said Routhier. “I’m excited to see where we can go this season.”

Morse had a robust 16 golfers come out this season.

“We have a lot of new golfers, so we’ve been focusing a lot on the little things thus far,” said Morse head coach Mike Dutton, who enters his fourth year coaching the Shipbuilders. “We are going to be in learning and growth mode this season.”

Morse returns the Owen siblings, Maddie and Max, who are set to anchor the ladder. Dutton said the improvement that senior Maddie Owen has made is “alarming” and hopes she will contend in the girls division. Max Owen and teammate Liberty Wyman, both juniors, will be significant contributors this season as well.

With the traditional schedule back in place, coaches feel a sense of relief compared to the quickness of last season.

“We had our first match last week, some of my golfers were so confused as to why we were starting so early,” said Ouellette. “I guess that’s a sign that high school golf is truly back.”

The longer season also gives coaches more time to truly see what they have on their roster.

“We have more time to work on our flaws to have the best chance to make noise when the time comes,” said Caron. “We didn’t really get that last season.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: