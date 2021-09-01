School might be heading back in session, and summer may be winding down, but September is loaded with events to keep those summer vibes as we transition into fall. Here is a preview of September events not-to-miss, including a special one tonight!

BDA’s Music on the Mall & Town of Brunswick Bicentennial (+1) Event, Sept. 1

It has been wonderful having the Wednesday evening Music on the Mall free concert series back in downtown Brunswick this summer after a year of drive-in concerts in 2019. The Brunswick Downtown Association does a great job with these events. Tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 1) the town of Brunswick is teaming up with the BDA for a special concert and bicentennial celebration. We will be celebrating 201 years of statehood with games beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the music beginning at 6 p.m. with very popular ’90s/’00s cover band Hello Newman.

2021 Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 2-5

2021 marks the 42nd year that the Thomas Point Beach family has brought bluegrass and families to the Midcoast on Labor Day weekend. This year the event lasts four days with nationally recognized acts Friday through Sunday and it all begins Thursday with some local Maine bands and other New England-based up-and-comers in the bluegrass genre. Headliners during the festival include Sam Bush, The Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gibson Brothers, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. Get single-day tickets (because multi-day tickets are sold out) and concert info at ThomasPointBeachBluegrass.com.

Great State of Maine Air Show, Sept. 4-5

For the first time since 2017, the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team are back in Brunswick and headlining the Great State 0f Maine Air Show taking place at Brunswick Executive Airport this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5. The show, which draws thousands of people each day, will be the only New England appearance of the Blue Angels in 2021. For more information on other performing acts, tickets and more, check out GreatStateofMaineAirShow.us

MRRA 10-Year Anniversary Block Party, Sept. 4

The Brunswick Landing revitalization is unlike any base closure story in the country and Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority that runs Brunswick Landing wants to celebrate that with all of you, Saturday night. Beginning 90 minutes after the Air Show concludes, this block party goes from 6-10 p.m. across the street from Flight Deck Brewing. There will be beer, wine and free music with the Double Entendre band. No admission fee, just show up!

Elton John Tribute Concert/ Main Street Bath Fundraiser, Sept. 5

On Sunday night, Main Street Bath welcomes back the premier Elton John cover band, Yellow Brick Road for a concert in Waterfront Park. This is a fundraiser for all the great work that MSB does in the region, and is $35 per ticket. Yellow Brick Road is back by popular demand as many say the ticket would be worth it at twice the price. For tickets and additional information, log onto VisitBath.com

2nd Friday Brunswick, Sept. 10

The summer art walks are always special and the first one of the month is in Brunswick on September 10th for the aptly named 2nd Friday Brunswick, from 4-7 p.m. Ten different downtown businesses will be hosting artists while an additional 30 artists will set up pop-up locations on the sidewalks. Add to that, four musical acts and a youth magician performing, and you have something for everyone in the family. For more information and to download the walking map of the artists and locations visit BrunswickDowntown.org

Brunswick Downtown Association’s Community BBQ, Sept. 11

The BDA’s third event in 11 days will be a very special one as the Brunswick Downtown Association is partnering with American Legion Post 20 in presenting the annual Community BBQ on the downtown mall. Due to COVID, the original event date in June had to be moved to September, and when Sept. 11 was selected they knew that this year would be different. Traditionally, this event has always been a thank you to different community members, and this year they will be honoring our first responders, including firefighters, police officers and healthcare providers, on the 20th anniversary since 2001. The meal, which usually costs several dollars, will be complimentary this year- one meal per person- thanks to the following sponsoring businesses and individuals: Ray Labbe & Sons, Darling’s Brunswick Ford, REMAX/Riverside and The Nathaniel Davis Fund, along with additional support from: JHR Development, Mid Coast-Parkview Health, Jane Millet, Sitelines, Walmart, Hannaford, the town of Brunswick and Wild Oats Bakery & Café. Festivities are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and along with the meal will include music, fire truck tours, police car tours, a bouncy house, tractor-train rides and an ice cream truck. FMI check out BrunswickDowntown.org

September Bath Art Hop, Sept. 17

The final Bath Art Hop of the summer season is happening on Sept. 17 and, as always, will feature dozens of artists, musical acts and a beer garden. A final list of artists is still being cultivated but you can follow the Bath Art Hop Facebook page to keep updated.

Twilight in the Park, Sept. 25

Even though this event is in Portland, many people for our region participate and for those who have lost someone, this is an important night. Twilight in the Park is an event of Hospice of Southern Maine and will be held in Deering Oaks Park beginning at 6 p.m., and also streamed virtually. For those looking to participate virtually, you can order a luminaria kit to be mailed to you so you can participate that night. Find all the details at HospiceofSouthernMaine.org/Twilight

Wiscasset Art Walk, Sept. 30

The last summer art walk in our region happens on Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m. in Wiscasset. Several galleries and businesses have guest artists while patrons visit the curbside artists throughout the village — a fun night for locals. FMI visit WiscassetArtWalk.org

