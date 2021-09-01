Hires, promotions, appointments

Portland Trails is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Conrad as the organization’s first full-time Donor Engagement lead. Conrad will lead the fundraising efforts at Portland Trails, as well as steward corporate sponsors and individual donors, to further Portland Trails’ mission and meet the organization’s long-term goals. She began work July 28.

Previously, Conrad was the Annual Fund and Leadership Gifts officer for the Portland Symphony Orchestra. She brings over 10 years of experience working for nonprofit organizations in Boston and Portland. She is replacing Nancy Grant, Portland Trails’ former advancement officer, who retired in June.

“Portland Trails is thrilled to have Lindsay join our team as a full-time fundraiser so that we can continue increasing our capacity to create a healthier Greater Portland,” Executive Director Kara Wooldrik said.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced two promotions. Rachel Newman was promoted to chief administrative officer with the mission to be the organizational advisor to Atlantic President/CEO Scott Chretien and provide support to the Atlantic C-Suite, Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee. Lucy Ditzel was promoted to vice president of Human Resources and Development to lead talent management, workplace culture development, benefits and training.

Recognition

Portland-based RE/MAX Shoreline real estate has been recognized as a Miracle Office by the Children’s Miracle Network and Barbara Bush Hospital.

“There are some causes to which one can never give enough, and the health of the children in our community is definitely one of them,” said Derrick Buckspan, broker-owner of RE/MAX Shoreline. “We hope the funds that our agents choose to donate with each transaction can facilitate change for Maine families when their children are at a crucial juncture in their path toward recovery. We are very grateful for this recognition, and we hope that, in the future, we continue to make a difference.”

Verrill attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen and Jacqueline Rider were recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2020 Guide, Chambers and Partners’ fifth edition of the publication specifically aimed at the international private wealth market. The firm was ranked in “band 1,” the highest ranking a firm can receive from Chambers and Partners, for its wide-ranging private wealth law practice in Maine.

Attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2022, including two who were named Portland Lawyer of the Year in their respective practice areas:

• John Bannon, of West Cumberland, The Best Lawyers 2022 Litigation – Land Use and Zoning Lawyer of the Year in Portland.

• Stacey Neumann, of Scarborough, The Best Lawyers 2022 Criminal Defense: White-Collar Lawyer of the Year in Portland.

• Drew Anderson, of Portland, The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Real Estate Law.

• Christopher Branson, of Falmouth, The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Business Organizations.

• Kelly W. McDonald, of Portland, The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

• Michael Traister, of North Yarmouth, The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the fields of Land Use and Zoning Law and Litigation – Construction.

Transitions

Sweetser President & CEO Debra Taylor has announced that she will be stepping down from her role after more than 20 years with the organization.

“I have made the decision to pass the baton to new leadership after serving the organization in many capacities throughout the years,” Taylor said. “It has been my absolute pleasure to work with our staff members, donors and volunteers providing services that are needed now more than ever before.”

Sweetser is a community mental health organization, based in Saco, with services statewide for clients of all ages in need of services in mental and behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and education.

