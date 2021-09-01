Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Police Department South End Parking Permit Program Meeting Town Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Wed. 9/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/8 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 9/9 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Field Work

Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur. 9/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: