Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Thur.  9/9  6 p.m.  Police Department South End Parking Permit Program Meeting  Town Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Wed.  9/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/8  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  9/9  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Field Work

Thur.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  9/9  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Wed.  9/8  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles