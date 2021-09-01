Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Police Department South End Parking Permit Program Meeting Town Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Wed. 9/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/8 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 9/9 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Field Work
Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 9/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
Thur. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
