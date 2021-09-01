The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in which a Naples man was killed on Edes Falls Road in Harrison Aug. 29.

According to police, motorcyclist Christopher McCue, 38, crossed over into oncoming traffic and died at the scene after hitting an SUV driven by Liza Poole, 38, of Harrison.

Although McCue was wearing a helmet, his death resulted from injuries sustained in the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a prepared release. Poole and two small children were evaluated for injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office, the Harrison Fire Department, Casco Fire Department and United Ambulance were dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Joyce said the department has not been notified when services will be held for McCue, but that there have been delays recently in scheduling services due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Carrie Tarr, a friend of McCue’s, remembered him fondly in a request for comment on Facebook.

“Chris was one of my best friends since 7th grade when we lived next to each other and rode the bus together,” Tarr wrote. “He loved being outdoors, and on any type of ATV. He was great with kids. He was a hard worker … He got along with everyone and never judged. I’m going to miss him for the rest of my life.”

