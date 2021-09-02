To report varsity high school results, coaches can submit information by email to [email protected], or call 207-791-6400 from 6-10 p.m. weeknights and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday.

For soccer and field hockey, please include the record for each team and list each goal (goal scorer, assist, time of goal), as well as goalie saves, total shots, and total corner kicks or penalty kicks. Be sure to include first names. We also need each team’s record. Any of information is welcome, such as description of a key goal or a noteworthy achievement.

For football, we need the score by quarter and each scoring play, including conversions and time of the score. Individual stats, if available, are also welcome.

For golf, please tell us the team score, where the match was played, team records, and each individual match score.

For volleyball, please include team records, the score for each game and any available stats.

For cross country, please send the team scores and individual order of finish, with each runner’s place, name, school (abbreviation in parentheses is preferred) and time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

