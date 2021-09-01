WOOLWICH – Ruth B. Knight, 94, died peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home in Woolwich. Ruth was born in Hartford, Conn. on Nov. 1, 1926, the daughter of the late William E. and Dorothy (Upson) Bell.

On Dec. 8, 1946 Ruth married Victor S. Knight in Springfield, Mass. and made their home in Madison, Conn. until moving to Woolwich, Maine in 1957. Upon moving to Maine they owned and operated a dairy farm.

As well as working on the dairy farm and selling vegetables from her many gardens, Ruth worked at the Woolwich Post Office and Burger King for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star, Maine Organic Famers Association and the Maine Agricultural Extension Service.

Ruth enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and many crafts. She loved the ocean, visiting with her sons and many grandchildren and traveling.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband Victor, brother Herbert C. Bell, and her sisters Natalie Ferguson and Kathryn Cronin.

She is survived by her sister, Marion Cunningham of Madison Conn.; son James Knight and wife Paula, son Charles Knight and wife Laurie, son Richard Knight and partner Joy all of Woolwich, and son Albert Knight of Windham. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessie and his wife Michele, Leslie and his wife Tracie, Juliet and her husband Kays, Jeremy and Ryan; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of cards and flowers, those who wish to make contributions in Ruth’s memory can do so to:

Maine Organic Farmers (MOFGA) or

State of Maine Mason’s (Eastern Star)

