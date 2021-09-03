Eleanor Louise Grafe 1928 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Eleanor Louise Grafe, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born on Feb. 9, 1928 in Chicago, Ill., the first child of Stanley and Mary (Petras) Switt. Siblings, Dorothy Pischke, Louise Milcarek, Bill (William) Switt, Judy (Judith) Woodyard are now deceased. Youngest siblings Christine Burns, Gregory Switt, and Bob (Robert) Switt survive. Eleanor is also survived by daughter, Kathleen Bond Conrad and her husband Marlin Conrad, son, John Bond and his wife Melissa Wentworth Bond; grandchildren Claton Conrad and his wife Michelle Benner, Elliot Conrad and his wife Sarah Studley, Galina Conrad, and Lisa Strole; step-granddaughters Ashley Dimock and Kellsie Britton; great-grandsons, Jaxson Griffis and Jax Conrad. She spent much of her growing up years in Westville, Ind. Eleanor was an artist! She drew, painted, and created. In her early life, living in Chicago, she was a singer and dancer, as well as an accountant. Later she worked in a variety of areas: creating wedding and other formal dresses; accounting; and as an X-ray technician among them. In “retirement” she played extra parts in movies and was featured on greeting cards while living in North Carolina. After moving to Maine in 1998, she became a stage actress, acting with the Belfast Maskers, Harpswell Players, The Theater Project, and Bath Seniors. She loved life and tried to live it to the fullest! Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories of Eleanor or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

