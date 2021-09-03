WINDHAM – Richard M. Norris, 93, died Saturday August 28, 2021, at his home. He was born June 27, 1928, in Yarmouth, a son of Merton and Laura (Pointer) Norris.

Norris attended schools in Durham, Poland, and Auburn, and was a graduate of Edward Little High School. Norris obtained his driver’s license when he was 14 years old while working on his family farm in Poland. He built a year round home on Little Sebago where family and friends would have a great time. He loved and enjoyed the lake. Norris enjoyed a verity of careers retiring from Portland Water District. He still held a master electrician, plumbing and heating license into his 80’s. Norris and his wife Dorothy had a passion for traveling. They traveled the United States in their camper and wintered in Arizona. He was very much loved by his family and will be missed.

In addition to his parents Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years Dorothy (Perkins) Norris; brother Leon Norris and sisters Audrey Martin and Theda Coombs. He is survived by his sons, Richard Widger and his wife Angie, Stephen Widger and his wife Gail, Robert Martin, Richard Martin, and Kevin Martin; grandchildren, Jason Widger and his wife Stephanie, Stephen Widger Jr and his wife Jen, Stacy Widger, and Danielle Widger; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Brydon Widger; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard’s family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, Gina Whigten, and Dana Gadd for taking good care of Richard in his final years.

A private interment will be held at Mayberry Cemetery Windham . To express condolences or to participate in Richard’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

